Hardcore pornography popping up in mailboxes

ST. LOUIS - If you thought bills were the worst thing you could get in the mail, think again.



One Washington, Mo. mother was shocked to find explicit images of pornography in her mail, and she's not alone.

"I was like 'What in the world is this?' said Denise Powell, who first received a mysterious envelope featuring a man and woman embracing in April.

In the envelope were images of hardcore pornography on a brochure for male enhancement pills marketed under the names 'African Mojo' or 'Mandingo Warrior.'



"The pictures inside were pornographic! It was embarrassing, but I was just so appalled. I could not believe this actually came in the mail. I have a granddaughter that's 14. If she would've opened something like that, I don't know what I would've done," said Powell.



"I've seen a lot. But nothing this horrific in the mail," said Fran Caruso, Powell's mother.



Powell says nobody in her family ordered the brochure or is even familiar with the product or company sending it out. So how did porn end up in her mailbox?

"I've never seen anything quite like this.," said Bill Smith, St. Louis Better Business Bureau Investigator.

Better Business Bureau's across the country have received complaints like Powell's, all referencing the same company and same explicit material.

"There's no law specifically against this as long as you label the mailer 'sexually explicit materials inside'," said Smith. Powell's mailings did have that advisory, but it was in tiny letters at the bottom of the envelope.

Five On Your Side tracked the advertising company behind the mailers, Mile High Madison Group, all the way to Montreal, Canada. When we asked about how Powell ended up with their graphic mailer, they told us 'No comment.'

But earlier this year, the company did talk to the BBB.

"They were insisting they only market to people who are requesting this type of info but the people we've talked to indicate that's not true," said Smith.

Another recipient, who reported receiving the mailers to the BBB, is a 70-year-old pastor's wife from St. Charles. She declined to comment.

If you've already received unwanted sexually explicit advertisements in the mail - or you want to make sure you don't - visit your post office in person or online and fill out this form. Their service alerts the post office that you no longer wish to receive sexually oriented advertising in the mail.

"The other thing [to do] is contact the company directly and get an assurance from them that they're not going to send them out to you anymore," said Smith.

"I will call and complain again if I ever receive anything of the sort," said Powell.

Even if you make a request to your post office to stop receiving unwanted sexually oriented advertising in your mail, it could still take up to 30 days for the restriction to apply.

