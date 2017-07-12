Harveys Supermarket joins growing list of Tampa grocery stores

(Photo: Southeastern Grocers)

Harveys Supermarkets will be added to Tampa's growing list of grocery stores, when a local Winn-Dixie is converted to the growing grocery brand next month.

The parent company, Southeastern Grocers began renovating current stores and expanding the popular chain last year, adding stores to Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina.

Harvey's, which opened in 1924 in Nashville, Ga., currently has 70 locations. They will be converting six stores, including the one 2525 E. Hillsborough Ave. along with six other stores in Ocala, Orlando, Jacksonville, Cocoa and Winter Haven markets.

Southeastern Grocers, which is also the parent company of Winn Dixie, Bi-Lo and Fresco y Más grocery stores, said stores will only be closed for one day during the conversion.

Harvey's is comparable to Winn-Dixie in its size and what they offer,which includes a deli, bakery and pharmacy.

© 2017 WTSP-TV