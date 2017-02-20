Photo: Getty Images

ST. PETERSBURG — On Presidents' Day, we're also marking one month since President Donald Trump took the oath -- and took over the highest office in the land.

Since then, the headlines have been non-stop. Executive orders, scandal, confirmation hearings, protests, rallies, Twitter feuds ... and so on.

But one big question we're asking tonight: Has your life changed during President Trump's one month in the White House?

Here’s how his first four weeks stack up. You've heard about the biggies.

Executive order on immigration -- the ban - that's tied up in the courts and testing the reaches of presidential power.

The order to start dismantling Obamacare. Officially killing the Trans-Pacific partnership.

But what about these?

A lobbying ban for those working in the White House so they can't come back on behalf of some company or foreign government.

A bill reducing environmental regulations on coal to try and bolster that industry.

Reviving the Keystone and Dakota access pipelines.

Nominating Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.

President Trump's first four weeks in office have been marred by scandal over Russia's role in the U.S. election he won, and the forced resignation of national security adviser Michael Flynn - and blessed with a huge rally on Wall Street, with nearly $2 trillion added to the S&P 500.

So now the big question for you: A lot has happened, but has any of that actually affected your life?

“No. No it has not,” said Trump supporter Stephen Bumstead. “His opinions and his policies, I really don't think have had any direct impact on the vast majority of Americans for the first month, but the rhetoric has. You either love it or you hate it.”

The response you get isn't really a “yes.” It's more about the mood.

“So far, no. Because I'm doing the same thing I was doing last month to this month,” said Lynda Pinquiere. “I'm still working. Still trying to pay my bills and everything. So no. Not really.”

“People have not felt any of his executive orders or results, yet unless you had family trying to get in from out of the country or back into the country, then they felt it,” said 10News political expert Dr. Lars Hafner.

“But as far as the American public and feeling something immediately, it's hard unless we go to war. Or unless you have to have a stimulus to stand the economy and try to turn it back to where you've lost your job and you can get a job back.

“What's happening is he's undoing what was done before him to relax some things that people will feel down the road,” Hafner said.

(© 2017 WTSP)