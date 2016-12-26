Hatchimals leave mixed reviews (Photo: WTSP)

One of the hottest holiday toys, the hatchimal!

It looked awesome, kids were begging and parents were going crazy trying to find them.

It was insanity and now the day after Christmas, many took to social media to rate it.

If you scroll through the reviews on Amazon, you'll see most customers gave the Hatchimal a low rating.

57% gave it only one star.



The Majority of people saying "it never hatched" and "it was a waste of money" but others are happy saying "it was a huge hit. "

That Hatchimal was the only toy 8-year-old Bayli and 12-year-old Maranda Winfrey wanted to see under the Christmas tree. They got it, but after 3 hours of trying to get the Hatchimal to hatch, they just gave up -- having to rip the shell off.



“The point is to hatch the Hatchimal and we didn't experience that,” says the girl’s mother, Kristal Winfrey.



Reporter: Were you guys disappointed?

“Yes,” says Maranda.

Reporter: Did you guys get bored with it?

“Yeah, I got bored with it,” says Maranda.



Winfrey says her mother waited in line for 3 hours -- just like thousands of other parents did -- to get their hands on the season’s hottest toy.



Was it worth the craze and hype?

“No, it's not worth it at all,” says Kristal.



The girls were so upset with the toy, they even warned others.



Reporter: You really told your friends it's not worth it?

“Yes,” says Maranda.



Reporter: So now that you guys know what it does, would you have asked for something else?

“Yeah, I would of,” says Maranda.



