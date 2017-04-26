Hawk's egg removed from nest at Tampa International

A red-tailed hawk. Sam Greenwood/Getty Images (Photo: Sam Greenwood, 2017 Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. -- A red-tailed hawk's egg was removed from a nest in a tower at Tampa international Airport on Wednesday after it was agreed the egg was not viable.

The nest was near a runway at the airport which made life difficult for the parents and airplanes with all the traffic.

Airport officials reached an agreement with environmental groups on the removal.

People at the scene said the hawk parents will likely abandon the nest now that egg has been removed. There was a hole in the egg that made it no likely viable.

The removal of the egg ensures that flights can safely access the airport.

The egg is going to an Audubon sanctuary in Maitland in case the egg is viable.

