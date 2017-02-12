Oroville Dam spillway could fail, communities evacuated

Exposed boat ramps at Lake Oroville Dam, February 2009 (Photo: California Dept. of Water Resources)

An immediate evacuation from the lower levels of Oroville and other areas have been issued due to a "hazardous situation" developing with the dam's spillway.

The Butte County Sheriff's Department said an eroding hole was found in the auxiliary spillway on Sunday afternoon. The department said after working with the California Department of Water Resources (DWR), evacuations were ordered.

"We had to make a critical and difficult decision to initiate evacuation of the Oroville area," the department said.

The DWR increased the water flowing out of the dam after it reached capacity in early February. To try shore up the water and prevent anymore on-site erosions on the emergency spillway, the DWR plans to drop rocks or boulders.

According to the National Weather Service, the areas impacted are Oroville, Palermo, Gridley, Thermalito, South Oroville, Oroville Dam, Oroville East and Wyandotte.

Residents evacuated can shelter at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds in Chico.

The City of Marysville and Yuba City has also been encouraged to evacuate immediately.

At least 130,000 people have been asked to evacuate over concerns California's Oroville Dam's emergency spillway could fail.

An emergency evacuation of the City of Marysville and Yuba County has been issued. — MarysvillePD (@MarysvillePD) February 13, 2017

For evacuation information, residents in Butte County can call 211 from any landline or cell phone. Yuba or Sutter County residents can call 1-866-916-3566.

With the emergency evacuation orders in place due to the spillways, there are local schools that will be closed on Monday.

The list includes: Yuba College's Marysville Campus, Sutter County Campus, and Beale Campus, Butte College

