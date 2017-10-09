HazMat situation resolved at Dunedin hospital

Authorities responded to a potential HazMat situation that unfolded in Dunedin at Mease Hospital Monday afternoon.

According to officials, an unknown amount of ethylene oxide was reportedly found there. HazMat was called.

Ethylene oxide is primarily used in the production of industrial chemicals, most notably ethylene glycol. It’s used to sterilize medical equipment and supplies.

Exposure can lead to respiratory irritation and lung injury. It’s also been associated with headaches, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, shortness of breath and cyanosis. Chronic exposure has been linked to cancer.

Following a further investigation, no injuries were reported and the Pinellas County Hazmat was unable to find a leak. The situation is presently under control and no further evacuations were necessary.

