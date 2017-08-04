HCSO looking for missing 1-year-old girl

(Photo: KINCHELOE, MELISSA D)

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing one-year-old girl.

Rainah Todd went missing is described as blond hair and blue eyes and is from the Plant City area.

Investigators are concerned for the child's safety and her mother. Leah Todd, the mother, is known to use drugs in the past. Investigators tried to get ahold of Leah and her daughter in reference to an 'active investigation.' No other details about the case were revealed.

They do not have a permanent address and they are known to stay with various people.

Anyone with information are asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8060.





