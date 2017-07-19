HCSO looking for missing and endangered 16-year-old girl

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing and endangered 16-year-old girl from Brandon.

Ellianna Louise Allison-Lopez was last seen leaving the 1400 block of Moss Laden Ct. Tuesday around 9:30 p.m. She has not returned and she was last confirmed in Bradenton with her boyfriend.

She takes several medications for psychiatric disorders which she does not have with her.

She is described as being around 5'3" tall, weighing around 135 pounds, and has brown hair with brown eyes and a tattoo on her right wrist that says "BREATHE." She was wearing a black shirt and black gym shorts.

Anyone with information, contact the HCSO at (813) 247-8200.

© 2017 WTSP-TV