HCSO searching for missing and endangered adult

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office continue to search for a 34-year-old man missing since Wednesday, June 7.

Richard Cunliffe has not been seen or heard from since he left his house around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and his family is concerned because he left his phone and needs daily medication. He does not have his medication with him.

He is around 5'6" tall, 175 pounds, and has blonde hair with blue eyes. He was last wearing a turquoise shirt with blue jeans.

Any information, contact the HCSO at (813) 247-8200.

© 2017 WTSP-TV