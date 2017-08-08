HEARTBREAKING VIDEO: Driver abandons dog on busy Tampa road

(Photo: Screenshot of dash cam video)

TAMPA -- The video is hard to watch.

A man was driving behind another car when it suddenly stopped. A car door opens and it appears that a person pushes a dog out.

Then, an even more heart-wrenching thing happens - the dog starts running after the car.

The incident happened at North Blvd. and MLK around 6:39 p.m. Monday. The dog has been identified as a male Fawn red nose pit bull. The dog is around 60 to 80 pounds.

The driver who captured the video on his dash cam attempts to run after the dog and call it over, but he cowers away in a frantic attempt to catch the vehicle.

The car seen dumping the dog was a mid-1990's four-door gold Chevy Cavalier.

The driver has alerted police to do a further investigation to determine if charges will be pursued.

The dog in the video has not been found, so be on the lookout! Follow us on our Facebook page for updates.

