Heavy rainfall in Manatee, Sarasota counties causing road closures

University Parkway is closed in both directions from De Soto to W. University Pwy as of 6 a.m. Monday. (Source: Sarasota County Government)

BRADENTON, Fla. -- Heaving rain continues to fall in Manatee and Sarasota counties, causing problems for some drivers.

As of 5:30 a.m. there have been several reports of water pooling in the road on I-75 northbound near mile marker 230 in Palmetto and near mile marker 216 in Bradenton.

Also in Bradenton, 15th Street East northbound at Whitfield Avenue is closed due to high water, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office reported. Drivers are asked to use Talevast Rd to 14th Street West or U.S 301.

Water in the road has also been reported near State Road 70 and Betts Rd in Myakka City.

In Sarasota County, westbound and eastbound University Parkway from US 301 to DeSoto Road is still closed due to water in the road.

Drivers are asked to use caution and to turn around if they see water in the road.

