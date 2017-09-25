Helicopter crashes into Odessa home, pilot in critical condition

(Photo: Hillsborough Co. Fire Rescue)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- Hillsborough County deputies and Hillsborough County Fire Rescue are currently on scene of a helicopter crash with critical injuries.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's office, the helicopter crashes into the roof of a house located on the 9000 block of Roberts Rd in the Odessa area of northwest Hillsborough County. The home is located in the area of Lake Gibson. west of Gunn Highway and north of North Mobley Rd.

The helicopter is still on the roof of the house and the pilot was the only one injured in the crash. He has sustained critical injuries and has been taken to the hospital.

