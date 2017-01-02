Help coming for dilapidated foreclosed homes

Pinellas County launched a new foreclosure registry Jan. 1 which will help them pinpoint who should be responsible for fixing up distressed homes. It will also help the county hold banks accountable.

Think about it like this. A home in your neighborhood goes into foreclosure, the weeds grow, the wood rots, the pool water turns into a green, mosquito haven, so you call the county. However, the county has trouble trying to track down someone with the bank who will come out and fix it.

As the country deals with the bank's corporate structure, working endlessly to find someone to make fixes, you're dealing with an eyesore right outside your window.

It's frustrating, especially when that home sits untouched, for years.

Now Pinellas County has a new tool to help more than 2,400 foreclosed homes in unincorporated parts of the county.

The registry will include the names and addresses of the mortgagee, agent and property manager.

"Trying to track down that mortgage holder isn't necessarily the problem,” Blake Lyon with Pinellas County’s Development Review Services explained, “It's trying to find someone within that corporate structure that is willing to come out and take responsibility for those various issues."

The biggest thing it does is give the county a way to hold the banks accountable and know exactly who to turn to when a home falls into disrepair.

From there, it will give the person in charge of each home only two choices: Fix it up or face hefty fines.

"This gives us an opportunity to address those, fix those and ultimately get them returned back to home ownership or rental properties that can contribute to the neighborhood in a positive way,” Lyon added.



Hillsborough, Pasco, Hernando and Manatee Counties already have similar registries.

Pinellas County leaders hope other Bay area counties will see the work they're doing and start up similar rules.

