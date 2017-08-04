Henry B. Plant Museum to celebrate education

Henry B.Plant hall, on the University on Tampa Campus, is one of the most recognizable buildings in Tampa.

Built in 1891, by Henry B. Plant, it was originally known at the Tampa Bay Hotel.

Plant wanted to build something that would draw people to the area. The hotel had 511 rooms, electricity, telephones and two of Florida's first passenger and freight elevators.

The unique architecture, with the tall minaret, were designed to bring in the tourist.

Today, the south wing has been turned into he Henry B Plant Museum, which features items that were actually used in the building.

On Saturday, August 5th, the Museum is celebrating education by letting Tampa Bay area teachers, and their families, into the museum to free.

The general public can get in for the discounted rate of $3 donating a new school supply. The school supplies will be donated to the Joshua House, and the foster children living there.

