Here are the 2018 budget battles to expect in Congress

The dome of the US Capitol (Photo: Getty Images)

Before Christmas, congressional leaders were patting themselves on the back after approving a spending bill to avert a government shutdown.

But the victory is temporary. The stopgap measure will only fund federal operations until Jan. 19.

Lawmakers returning to D.C. for the new year will face plenty of unfinished business on some divisive issues, which could prove to be tough to pass given that 2018 is an election year, when most lawmakers prefer not to risk damaging their standing with voters.

Here's a look at what's on the docket in the new year.

Disaster relief

Lawmakers in the House passed an $81 billion disaster aid package, but lawmakers in the Senate pushed it off until 2018.

The aid package, the largest in U.S. history, is for areas impacted by wildfires like California and hurricanes like Florida and Puerto Rico.

The measure would have brought this year's tally for aid to hurricane victims in Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and other parts of the Caribbean, as well as fire-ravaged California, to more than $130 billion.

However, many conservatives raised concern over the high price, while some Democrats argued it's not enough, especially for hard-hit Puerto Rico, according to CBS News.

On Friday, Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., criticized the bill for requiring Puerto Rico to pay for 10 to 25 percent of its recovery dollars — money he said the island simply doesn’t have. Nelson just recently returned from visiting the island.

Infrastructure

On the campaign trail, President Trump promised $1 trillion for infrastructure, but an actual plan might amount to only one-fifth of that, $200 billion. Trump has said now that he thinks the business community, working with state and local governments, can make up the difference, CBS News reports.

The White House is expected to say more about the plan in January.

Gov. Rick Scott, R-Fla., said in 2017 he wanted more federal money for the state's seaports, the New York Times reported, which play a major role in Florida’s economy.

You’ve got to invest in things that are going to get you returns,” Scott said. “We need to have projects that actually get more jobs.”

Leaders in Tampa and St. Pete have also called for more funding to fix the area's aging pipe systems.

Healthcare

While the GOP's tax overhaul repealed the individual mandate, Obamacare isn't actually dead yet.

So what's next?

Republicans are struggling between those who want to stabilize Obamacare as premiums continue to rise and those who want to take another shot at completely scrapping it.

“To those who believe — including Senate Republican leadership — that in 2018 there will not be another effort to repeal and replace Obamacare — you are sadly mistaken,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham. “By eliminating the individual mandate in the tax bill we have pulled one of the pillars of Obamacare out. But by no means has Obamacare been repealed or replaced.”

Immigration

On Friday, President Trump said there will be no deal to protect hundreds of thousands of young undocumented immigrants—known as ‘Dreamers’—living in the United States under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals plan (DACA) unless Congress agrees on funding to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Immigration is sure to be a top priority in the new year and any decision on the status of so-called 'Dreamers' will impact nearly 800,000 immigrants who were brought to the U.S illegally as children, including more than 30,000 in Florida like Sayra Lozano, who shared her story with 10News on Saturday.

Lawmakers return to Congress on Wednesday.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP-TV