Talk about a wicked good deal!

You can get tickets to the national tour of "Wicked" at the Straz Center in Tampa for just $25! (If you're lucky!)

All you have to do is show up at the Straz box office two and a half hours before any performance of "Wicked" and put your name in the lottery drum. 30 minutes later, staff will draw a limited number of orchestra seats for just $25 each, cash only.

You can only take advantage of the lottery in-person and can only get two tickets if your name gets pulled.

"Wicked" tells the story of an unlikely friendship between two women in the Land of Oz long before Dorothy dropped in--Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good.

"Wicked" won three Tony Awards on Broadway and also won a Grammy.





