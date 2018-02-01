Here's why stone crabs are so hard to find this year

Stone Crabs Claws Dinner (Photo: Alexcrab)

Clearwater, Fla. -- They are unique to Florida, but ask anyone who loves stone crabs and they’ll tell you those sweet-meat claws are hard to come by this season.

If you do find them, chances are they are expensive.

“It’s been a tough season and no one really knows why,” said Tommy Shook, who knows stone crabs as well as anyone.

For years, Shook has operated Frenchy’s Stone Crab in Palm Harbor, one of the biggest stone crab distributors out there.

But this season, Shook and others are seeing a crustacean crisis. The crab crop, they say, is one of the worst in years.

“A typical day for us is anywhere from 1,500 to 3,000 pounds of crab, and we’ve only been processing 200 to 400 pounds of crab night. So it’s way down,” said Shook.

There’s no shortage of possible reasons.

Remember when Hurricane Irma emptied Tampa Bay? It did the same all over Florida’s west coast, which is where most stone crabs are harvested.

The crabs likely followed the tide farther offshore, says Shook, to waters deeper than they’re typically trapped.

“My guys can fish to about 30, 40 feet of water. Any deeper than that, your time traveling out and back, you can’t haul enough gear. And typically, that’s not where we catch them,” said Shook.

Other possible reasons?

More full moons this year. Crabs are nocturnal, preferring to move under the cover of darkness. Also, good weather means bad crabbing. Fewer storms to stir up the sand, minimizing the murkiness that crabs need to move without being gobbled up by natural predators. So, this year they’re just sitting still.

“When it’s clear, turtles, sharks, octopus, us - everything wants to eat them,” said Shook.

One more theory that’s got legs - in fact, eight of them, is the octopus. The octopus was offshore last year in record numbers, devouring tons of stone crabs, including egg-laying females.

“We would go out and have nothing but shells in the traps,” said Shook.

The resulting shortage means fewer fish markets are stocking stone crabs. The limited supply is often reserved for restaurants like Frenchy’s, which is known for the seasonal delicacy.

Shook also prioritizes online orders which come in from all over the world.

The price per pound increases with the size of claws. In a typical year, medium-sized claws cost about 13 bucks a pound. Large claws are around $18 and jumbos are about $25 per pound.

This year, prices are about 50% higher. A cost passed along to customers.

“I think it’s like a six or seven-dollar difference yeah, for the large,” said Winnifred Robbins, enjoying a plate of stone crabs at Frenchy’s Rockaway on Clearwater Beach, “So, I just went with the medium.”

Jim McKay didn’t even ask how much they would cost when he saw them on the menu, he ordered them.

“Yes, they were delicious. They didn’t disappoint,” said McKay.

For those who might wonder if stone crabs are disappearing for good, Shook says don’t worry.

Since they only harvest one claw at a time, and then set the live crustacean free, stone crabs are one of the most sustainable seafood sources out there.

You can still find them this year, said Shook, but prepare to get pinched - on price.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP-TV