Hernando Christian Academy staff member charged with sexual battery

BROOKSVILLE - Brooksville Police Department have charged a Hernando Christian Academy staff member with multiple counts of sexual battery after police discovered that he used the school-sponsored foreign exchange program to lure and molest teen boys.

The Brooksville Police Department arrested Bruce P. McAllister, 68, on Thursday. The arrest came 12 days after police received a complaint about "multiple sex offenses" committed on Cappleman Loop in Brooksville, where McAllister lives.

McAllister, who is also the husband of the school's principal, was the subject of an investigation in August 2016. Through the investigation, police discovered that McAllister had "courted several teenage boys while under his guardianship," police said.

McAllister was booked into the Hernando County Jail on five charges of sexual battery and 27 counts of battery.

Police believe there are more victims and ask anyone with information to call the Brooksville Police Department at (352) 540-3800 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 990-8477.

