Hernando Co. deputies shoot at shotgun-wielding woman

File photo. (Photo: First Coast News)

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla.-- Deputies responded to the scene of a suicidal woman who pointed a shotgun at deputies Sunday afternoon.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office, the woman had barricaded herself inside of a home located in the 900 block of Cedar Drive in Brooksville.

The woman had a shotgun and several other weapons inside of the home.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office's SWAT team also responded to the scene to assist the deputies and officers already on scene.

The woman reportedly walked outside of the home and pointed the shotgun at several deputies before she was shot.

She was airlifted to a local trauma center and her condition is unknown. There were no deputies injured in the shooting.

Her name has not been released by police.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will be taking over to do a further investigation and the three deputies involved will be put on paid administrative leave, as the protocol permits.

Stay with 10News for further details.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV