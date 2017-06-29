Hernando deputies seek missing man

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing 41-year-old man.

Randahl Gifford was last seen Wednesday leaving the Spring Hill home where he is staying.

His vehicle was found in the parking lot of Publix, 14371 Spring Hill Drive.

He is 5-foot-7, 130 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark long-sleeved shirt, dark pants and sunglasses. He is clean shaven.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hernando County Sheriff's at (352) 754-6830.

