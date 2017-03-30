Brooksville man wanted for battery subdued by police dog

Nathen Emerson Strauss. Photo: Hernando County Sheriff's Office

A Brooksville man was arrested on multiple counts Wednesday after assaulting a Hernando County deputy before finally being subdued by a K-9 police dog.

Nathen Emerson Strauss, 33, was taken into custody after a pursuit that began with Hernando County deputies responding to a call from Strauss himself saying that his three children and their mother were missing, police said.

An HCSO investigation revealed that Strauss had battered their mother, Natasha Vega, his girlfriend, on Mar. 25, and Vega left with the children to stay elsewhere. Deputies determined her visible injuries were consistent with her claims of abuse, and went to speak with Strauss about the incident at his workplace.

Strauss denied the allegations, according to police, but was placed under arrest for domestic battery and placed in handcuffs. While a deputy attempted to place Strauss into the rear of a patrol vehicle, the handcuffed Strauss battered him and fled.

HCSO units set up a perimeter to contain Strauss and called in an aviation unit and K-9 team. The police dog, Valor, located Strauss hiding in a drainage culvert. Deputies ordered Strauss to surrender. He ignored their commands, and Valor was deployed to restrain him.

Strauss, who suffered a dog bite in the process, was treated for the injury and transported to Oak Hill Hospital, then taken into HCSO custody.

He faces charges of domestic battery, battery on a law enforcement officer and escape. He is being denied bond.

