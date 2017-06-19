Hernando deputies searching for burglary suspects; residents urged to stay inside

(Photo: Hernando County Sheriff's Office)

SPRING HILL -- Hernando Deputies are urging residents near the area of Pristine Place to stay inside while they search for burglary suspects nearby.

Hernando County Sheriff's Office put the alert on Facebook saying they have a perimeter set up near Elgin and Barclay to try and catch several suspects who broke into a local business.

The suspects were last seen wearing hoodies and white tank tops.

A "CodeRED" alert was sent to residents.

This is a developing story. Check back with 10News for updates.

© 2017 WTSP-TV