Diver dies in Hernando County underwater cave system

WEEKI WACHEE, Fla. - The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is investigating a drowning at the Eagle's Nest just north of Weeki Wachee Springs.

The sheriff's office received a call Saturday afternoon about the drowning.

Deputies did not immediately release information about the drowning victim.

The underwater cave system at Eagle's Nest is the same site of several drownings over the years: Two divers drowned in October 2016 and a diver in January 2017.

