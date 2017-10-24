Funeral held for Hernando County firefighter who died on the job

A funeral procession was held Tuesday morning for Steven R. Terry, who was also a paramedic. (Photo: Hernando County Fire Rescue)

Hernando County Fire Rescue members paid their respects for a fallen firefighter on Tuesday morning.

A funeral procession was held for Steven R. Terry, who was also a paramedic.

Crew members found Terry unresponsive while on duty around 9:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 16.

Terry served as a firefighter and paramedic for almost 25 years and was an active duty military member for 20 plus years before that.

He originally worked as a firefighter on the Pasco County Fire Rescue team in 1993 and started working on the Spring Hill Fire Rescue team in 2001 before moving on to work with the Hernando County Fire Rescue crew.

