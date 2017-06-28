Gas leak closes roads, businesses in Hernando County

(Photo: thinkstock)

SPRING HILL, Fla. - Multiple Hernando County Fire Rescue units are on the scene of a natural gas leak on Wednesday morning.

The leak as at the intersection of Mariner Boulevard and Northcliffe Boulevard.

All lanes of Mariner are closed at the intersection, and multiple area businesses aren’t accessible due to the safety perimeter.

Tampa Electric has been notified and is responding. HazMat crews are also monitoring the situation.

Refresh this story for the latest updates.

© 2017 WTSP-TV