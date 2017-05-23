Hernando County burn ban lifted

Fire truck (Photo: AP File Photo)

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. -- Authorities have decided to lift the burn ban for Hernando County Tuesday. This decision follows recent rain and a drought improvement.

The lift of the ban was decided at the Hernando County Board of County Commissioners. The ban has been in effect April 11, 2017.

Hernando County authorities are requesting the public to still be aware of burning fires and to always follow state regulations on burns.

© 2017 WTSP-TV