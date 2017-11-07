Hernando County Courthouse given 'all-clear' after bomb threat

Hernando County Courthouse (Photo: Georgia Guercio)

Update: Officials have given the "all-clear" following this morning's bomb threat.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. -- The Hernando County Courthouse was earlier evacuated because of a bomb threat.

The unspecified threat forced authorities to clear the building of all employees and everyone else inside, according to a Facebook message posted by Sheriff Al Nienhuis. Everyone is safe, he adds.

The video was posted around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7. People were allowed back in around 11 a.m.

Deputies conducted a search of the building for any threat, Nienhuis said.

Traffic around the building is being rerouted in the meantime.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

