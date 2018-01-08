Hernando County deputies now 7+ hours into barricade situation

Crime scene tape, stock image. (Photo: KRC, Thinkstock)

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. -- Deputies have spent at least seven hours trying to get a person to come out of a home.

A reported barricade situation has been ongoing since around 10 p.m. Monday, Jan. 8, at a home on Royal Drive, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

Neighbors are asked to stay inside in the meantime. Roads in the immediate area are closed.

It's not yet known why deputies are wanting to speak with the person.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

