Hernando County to spray against mosquitos in Hurricane Irma's wake

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. -- Has there been an uptick in mosquitos since Hurricane Irma where you live?

Officials in Hernando County are spraying parts of the county in the storm's wake, prompted by an increase in the mosquito population, health concerns and citizen requests.

A small area underwent an aerial spray Saturday, Sept. 30, and areas east of the Suncoast Parkway will be sprayed after 8 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release. There are no reported cases of mosquito-borne diseases anywhere in the county.

The name of the chemical is Dibrom.

"Aerial mosquito spraying requires the controlled use of chemicals and action is taken to protect the public as well as domestic and wild animals," the release states. "All public health interests are considered when taking action for aerial spraying.

"Multiple state and federal agencies are involved to assure such public interests are considered and met."

The last time a large area underwent a large-scale spray was after Tropical Storm Debbie in 2012.

