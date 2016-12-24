House fire in Brooksville displaces family of three

Fire truck (Photo: AP File Photo)

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. -- A family in Brooksville woke up to the smell of fire on Saturday around 5 a.m. The back porch of the mobile home was discovered completely in flames.

The three residents made it out safely, but the family pet was not recovered. Hernando County Fire Rescue responded to the scene and have claimed the mobile home as a total loss.

The family has been in contact with the American Red Cross after being displaced by the fire, according to the HCFR.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

