Inmate found dead in Hernando County jail

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - An inmate was found dead in the Hernando County Detention Center on Monday, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office said.

Daniel Jerry Ozee, 55, was found unresponsive in a bed by his cell mates at about 3:45 a.m., the sheriff's office said.

Ozee was pronounced dead following life saving measures by paramedics.

Authorities did not immediately say what led to Ozee's death.

Ozee, who was booked into the jail August 2, was arrested for failure to appear on a marijuana possession charge.

