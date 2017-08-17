Inmate who escaped work detail captured in Hernando County

(Photo: HCSO)

MASARYKTOWN, Fla. -- The wanted inmate who escaped while on a work detail Wednesday now is in police custody.

Joshua Holmes, 35, was assigned to work at the Northwest Solid Waste Management located on Norris Bishop Loop. He left his assigned duty without authorization.

Authorities report he no longer is on the lam after being found on Grand Avenue on Masaryktown. The details of his capture are not yet known.

"I'm happy to report ... our escaped prisoner is now in custody," Sheriff Al Nienhuis said in a Facebook video.

