A man wanted for sexual battery of a child was killed Wednesday while exchanging gunfire with Hernando County deputies and U.S. Marshals. (Photo: Chambers, Stan)

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - One person was killed while exchanging gunfire with law enforcement Wednesday afternoon, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office said.

Hernando County deputies and U.S. Marshals attempted to serve a warrant on a man wanted for several counts of sexual battery of a child. Authorities located the man driving on Trillium Boulevard and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, which is when shots were fired between the suspect and law enforcement, the sheriff's office said.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The shooting happened at about 4:50 p.m. at the entrance to the Trillium subdivision on Trillium Boulevard near County Line Road.

No further information was immediately available.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com , visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed .

© 2017 WTSP-TV