Search underway for Hernando Co. escapee

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. -- Hernando County deputies are searching for a man who escaped his prison work detail Wednesday afternoon.

According to deputies, 35-year-old Joshua Holmes was assigned to work detail at the Northwest Solid Waste Management located on Norris Bishop Loop. He left his assigned duty without authorization.

Holmes was under the authority of the Hernando County landfill when the escape happened.

He is described as a white male who is around 5' 7" tall, weighs around 145 pounds, and is balding on the sides of his hair. He has brown hair and was wearing a white and black prisoner outfit.

Holmes previous charges include Grand Theft Auto.

Call 9-1-1 and do not approach him if you see him.

