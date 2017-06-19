Silver Alert issued for 74-year-old Hernando County man

Arthur “Ben” Adams, 74, was last seen around 9:45 p.m. Monday when he drove away from his Highpoint residence. (Photo: Hernando County Sheriff's Office)

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man.

Arthur “Ben” Adams, 74, was last seen around 9:45 p.m. Monday when he drove away from his Highpoint residence. He has dementia, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

Adams could be driving a green 1997 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck bearing the Florida tag/M102VT. The truck has a tool box in the bed and a lift kit.

The sheriff’s office said Adams has family members in Georgia and Pennsylvania, but it isn’t known if he’s trying to get to either of those locations.

Anyone who knows of Adams’ whereabouts is asked to call authorities at (352)754-6830.

