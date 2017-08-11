Silver Alert issued for 76-year-old man

HERNANDO COUNTY -- A silver alert has been issued for a 76-year-old Spring Hill man.

Thomas Edward Coghill Sr. was last seen on Friday, July 11th at approximately 9:00 a.m., when he drove away from his residence on Pinehurst Drive, Spring Hill.

Mr. Coghill was driving a red, 2000 Chevrolet Silverado extended cab truck, with a Florida tag "702TDY." The truck has a custom paint job on the hood featuring white leaves.

Mr. Coghill has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.

If you have seen Thomas Coghill Sr. or his vehicle, or know where he is, please call the Hernando County Sheriff's Office at 352-754-6830.

© 2017 WTSP-TV