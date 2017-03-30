Spring HIll woman killed while walking through intersection

police siren (Photo: KGW)

An 82-year-old Spring Hill woman was killed Thursday morning when she was struck by a car while walking across an intersection, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Iris May Fearn was walking westbound across Barclay Avenue when she was struck by Ford sedan driven southbound on Spring Hill Drive by Lakesha Nyre Graham, 40, also of Spring Hill, police said.

Fearn was transported to an area hospital, where she later died.

The FHP's investigation continues.

