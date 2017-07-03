Two dead in Hernando County wrong-way crash

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

RIDGE MANOR, Fla. - Two drivers died in a head-on crash early Tuesday morning.

A wrong-way driver collided head on with another driver on Cortez Boulevard near the Ridge Manor Camp Ground around 12:59 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities have yet to identify either driver killed in the crash.

Cortez Boulevard remains blocked off in both directions from McKethan Road to Westwood Drive, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

A Hernando County sheriff’s deputy and a truck driver both had to swerve off the roadway to avoid collision with the wrong-way driver, who was traveling west in the eastbound lane of Cortez Boulevard near McKethan Road. The sheriff's deputy was not injured.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

