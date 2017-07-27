Woman falls into hole caused by water main break

A water main break is believed to have formed a large hole in front of a Hernando County apartment home, causing a woman and car to fall inside. (Photo: Sky10)

SPRING HILL, FLA. - A water main break is believed to have formed a large hole in front of a Hernando County apartment home, causing a woman and car to fall inside.

The hole was reported around 5 a.m. Thursday, July 27, at the Brookview Villas in the area of Barclay Avenue and Lucky Lane.

Crews at the scene have removed the car and are working to assess the damage.

