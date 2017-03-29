High School students express opinion on changing bell times

It's a change that affects over 200,000 students in Hillsborough County.

We’re talking about changing bell times for all elementary, middle and high schools.

The county has been getting feedback about the change from parents, teachers, and students.

School leaders met with students at Sickles High School Wednesday morning to discuss the benefits and downsides to starting at an earlier time.

Currently, high school students begin class at 7:33 a.m. and leave school at 3 p.m.

The new change would make them start earlier at 7:15 a.m. and end an hour earlier than normal at 2 p.m.

Almost two dozen high school students attended the roundabout discussion.

Junior Teresita Lantes is for the change.

“Sometimes I feel like they're just not enough hours in the day,” says Lantes.

The 16-year-old is involved in a myriad of after school activities including volleyball and student government while also maintaining a part-time job.

“I'm up till like 12 a.m. sometimes 1 doing all my homework and studying,” says Lantes. “So. it's like if I have that extra hour I can go to bed at 10 maybe 11 and wake up like 5 minutes earlier and I still get an extra 55 minutes of sleep. “

Other changes for high schoolers would be having 6 minutes to get to their next class instead of 8.

Another is having 48 minutes of classes instead of 50.

Concerns students expressed in the meeting include:

· Losing 2 minutes during class. Some advanced placement students say they need every minute.

· School clubs being held after school instead of during.

· Waking up earlier.

“I think 90 percent are for it and 10 percent aren't for it,” says Lantes.

We did ask how the changes will affect bussing schedules.

They say bus routes haven't been built until the changes are set in stone.



Early next week proposed times will be sent to parents.

Before and after school care will be adjusted for middle and elementary students.

The school board is expected to make this decision by May. That will give parents the summer to plan for the changes.

