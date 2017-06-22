High school teacher accused of assaulting 17-year-old

Polk County deputies have arrested a Lake Wales high school teacher after he assaulted a 17-year-old boy and threatened to kill him.

Authorities say that after discovering that his daughter was not home, Thomas Griffin, 43, used the GPS tracker on her phone to find her at a mobile home where he had taken her to visit friends a few weeks before.

Griffin broke all of the hinges on the front gate to get to the front door of the home.

After Griffin knocked on the door and identified himself as the girl's "dad," the boy opened the door.

According to an affidavit, Griffin entered the home and told his daughter to wait in his car.

"While still inside the house, the suspect grabbed the seventeen year old victim by the throat, threw him on the couch and stated if he goes near his daughter again he is going to kill the victim," the affidavit says.

Griffin then left the scene and was later arrested by deputies. He was booked into the Polk County Jail for one count of criminal mischief and one count of assault.

Griffin is a teacher at Lake Region High School in Winter Haven

