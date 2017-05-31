Sebring man faces 525 child porn charges

Rayon Jefter Williams, 34, was arrested after the Highland County sheriff got a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children through the Internet Crimes Against Children Data Systems. Highlands County sheriff photo

SEBRING, Fla. -- A Sebring man faces 525 charges of child pornography -- the most ever in the county -- after a tip from a national child abuse organization led to his arrest. Most of the images are of children from overseas.

Rayon Jefter Williams, 34, was arrested May 23 after the Highland County Sheriff's Office's Special Victims Unit got a report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children through the Internet Crimes Against Children Data Systems. Those reports are generated by either internet service providers or concerned citizens and contain data such as date and time of uploads, ISP addresses, emails, names and other information.

The first report contained two tips that revealed images depicting child pornography being uploaded from a computer in Williams’ home on Shamrock Street in Sebring, the sheriff's office said in a release. Williams was arrested May 23 and charged with six counts of uploading child pornography to a Dropbox account and obstruction of justice after he interfered with investigators’ attempts to seize his computer as evidence. He posted bond later that day.

The next day, investigators got search warrants and reviewed the evidence. A computer hard drive found hidden in a closet resulted in a secondary arrest on an additional 48 charges. But the search of Williams’ electronic devices had really just begun and further forensic examination of Williams’ phone and computer revealed hundreds more images, eventually tallying 525 charges -- 93 of them filed on May 26 and 378 more on May 30. His bond currently sits at $1,202,500.

Sixty-five of the charges are second-degree felonies and the rest are less serious third-degree felonies, according to the sheriff's office. The upgraded charges stem from images that depict a child being sexually battered. Investigators say most of the images come from Russia, with a large portion from India as well as Asia and South America. Only a small portion of child pornography shared online is produced in the United States.

The previous high for child porn charges was 376 filed in 2015 against former Lorida Volunteer Fire Department Chief Swen Swenson. He is due to be sentenced June 2 and the charges carry a potential sentence of 1,800 years in prison.

