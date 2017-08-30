Highlands detectives seek man who kidnapped, robbed elderly man

Suspect of a Lake Placid robbery and kidnapping (Photo: pbarlaug)

LAKE PLACID, Fla. - Highlands County Sheriff's detectives are asking for help in identifying a man who kidnapped and robbed a 93-year-old Lake Placid man earlier this month.

The suspect kept his faced covered during the August 18 home invasion, but distinctive tattoos can be seen on each arm in photos taken by an ATM camera.

The suspect has a rosary tattoo with what looks like a rose above it on his left forearm and a large word on his right forearm.

The victim told deputies that he heard his door rattling about 9 p.m. and assumed it was a neighbor.

When he opened the door, however, he found a man with a gun who told the victim to go inside and sit down.

The suspect searched the house and asked about guns, but the victim didn't have any.

After taking the victim's wallet, the suspect took the victim's car keys and forced the Lake Placid man into the back seat of his silver Kia Forte while the suspect drove to the Heartland National Bank and then to the Bank of America in unsuccessful attempts to get money from the victim's account.

The suspect then drove the victim back to his home, told the victim he would kill him if he called police and then fled.

The victim suffered a slight injury to his arm when the suspect pushed him down.

Anyone who has any information about this suspect is asked to call Detective Dustin Campbell at 863-402-7250 or email to detective@highlandssheriff.org. You can leave an anonymous tip with Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477) or at www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com. Crime stoppers tips are eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.

