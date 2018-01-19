Highlands deputy helps stranded vet get home to Indiana

An elderly veteran who found himself alone and without help found a hero in a Highlands County deputy.
The sheriff's office shared the story on their Facebook page.
Dennis Kilburn, 71, decided after Christmas to take a trip to Florida from his home in Indiana. He made it to Highlands County, but there his troubles began.
His credit card, debit card and cell phone were stolen. His family sent him money, but he could not access it because his driver's license was expired.
He spent a cold night in a truck in Sebring. In the morning, he went to a hospital to be checked out for hypothermia.
After his release, he was taken to the sheriff's office, where he met fellow veteran Deputy Louis Ramos.
Hearing Kilburn's story, Ramos took him to get a new ID so he could access his money. He then helped him collect the money that was wired to him and helped him check into a hotel, even digging into his own pocket to help pay for it.
Ramos and Central Records specialist Jenny Edwards went to Walmart and got Kilburn some new clothes and a backpack.
Ramos also contacted Kilburn's family to get someone to come to the sheriff's office to help him start his trip back to Indiana.
Before leaving Friday, Kilburn thanked Ramos.
"You saved my life, there ain't no doubt," the veteran told the deputy.
© 2018 WTSP-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs