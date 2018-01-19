Highlands deputy helps stranded vet get home to Indiana

Here is a story to warm your heart on a chilly night: DEPUTY HELPS VETERAN GET OUT OF THE COLD AND BACK HOME When Dennis Kilburn walked into the lobby of the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, Jan. 18, he was cold, alone and looking for some help. He found a solution to all three of those problems waiting for him at the front desk in the form of Deputy Louis Ramos. Sometime after Christmas -- he can’t remember exactly when -- Dennis decided he wanted to go to Florida. He used to live in Highlands County and was tired of the snow in Indiana. The 71-year-old Army veteran thought he could handle being on his own for a while. It quickly became apparent, however, that he was over his head. Long story short: After Dennis finally made it to Florida, he had his credit card, debit card and cell phone stolen. He had money, but no way to access it. His family had sent him money, but he had no way to get it, either, because his driver’s license was expired. He was on the streets with nothing but the clothes on his back. On Tuesday, Jan. 16, Dennis slept in a truck in Sebring freezing temperatures. The next day, he checked himself into the hospital for hypothermia. When he got out, Positive Mobility took him to the HCSO. That's where he met Deputy Ramos. After hearing his story, Deputy Ramos, himself an Army veteran, immediately got to work. First, he took Dennis to get a new ID. He then took him to collect the money that had been wired to him and got him checked into a hotel, even dipping into his own pocket to help pay for the room. Ramos wasn’t done, however. He, along with Central Records specialist Jenny Edwards (who also works the front desk) went to Walmart and got Dennis some new clothes and a backpack. And Ramos made contact with Dennis’ family and arranged to have a someone come to the HCSO on Friday, Jan. 19, to pick Dennis up and start him on the journey back home. Dennis had tears in his eyes Friday as he recalled his experiences and how Deputy Ramos helped him. “This guy kept on working for me. I couldn’t have done this on my own,” he said. “I never had a hero. I got one now.” Dennis said he couldn’t remember the last time he was able to relax in a warm bed, but it was in Indiana before he began his ill-fated trip. He was overwhelmed at the help Deputy Ramos was willing to provide. He also said he will not venture out on his own again. “There are good people in this world,” he said. “You just have to know where to look for them.” Here is some video of Dennis and Deputy Ramos taken while Dennis was waiting for his ride.