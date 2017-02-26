WTSP
Close

Crash in Highlands County leaves 20-year-old driver with critical injuries

10News Staff , WTSP 6:31 AM. EST February 26, 2017

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. -- A 1997 Lexus model SC400 was traveling east on Sun N. Lake Blvd. in the direction of Pueblo Dr. around 4:20 p.m. Saturday when the car suddenly drove off the side of the roadway.

The Lexus crashed into a utility pole and the driver was sent to Florida Hospital to be treated. 

The driver, 20-year-old Frank Giraud, then had to be airlifted to the Lakeland Regional Medical Center to be treated further for critical injuries following the crash. 

(© 2017 WTSP)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories