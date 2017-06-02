Lake June bodycam video of trapped boy's rescue released

Body camera footage shows Lake Placid police officers helping rescue a boy trapped underneath a dock at Lake June on May 22. (Photo: Lake Placid Police Department)

LAKE PLACID, Fla. – Two Lake Placid first repsonders helped rescue a boy trapped underneath a dock at Lake June on May 22.

The police department released body camera video Friday of officer David Rhoden and firefighter Fafael Ramos’ rescue.

The video shows the first responders searching underwater below a dock on the lake trying to find the boy.

One of the first responders sets his body camera down on the dock before helping with the rescue.

The boy walked away under his own power after the incident.

