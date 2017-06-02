WTSP
Lake June bodycam video of trapped boy's rescue released

Two Lake Placid police officers helped rescue a boy trapped underneath a dock at Lake June on May 22.

Staff , WTSP 12:09 PM. EDT June 02, 2017

LAKE PLACID, Fla. – Two Lake Placid first repsonders helped rescue a boy trapped underneath a dock at Lake June on May 22.

The police department released body camera video Friday of officer David Rhoden and firefighter Fafael Ramos’ rescue.

The video shows the first responders searching underwater below a dock on the lake trying to find the boy.

One of the first responders sets his body camera down on the dock before helping with the rescue.

The boy walked away under his own power after the incident.

