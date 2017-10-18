Sebring police, Animal Control help remove snake hiding underneath SUV

The snake crawled underneath the SUV for warmth, according to Sebring police. (Photo: Sebring Police Department)

SEBRING, Fla. – The Sebring Police Department and Animal Control helped remove a snake from the undercarriage of an SUV on Thursday night.

The snake crawled underneath the SUV for warmth, according to Sebring police.

Sebring police posted several photos of the snake capture on their Facebook page.

