Student arrested after threatening school shooting

Sebring High School (Photo: Google Earth)

SEBRING -- A 15-year-old Sebring High School student was arrested Friday after he allegedly ,ade threats of a Columbine-like shooting at Lake Placid High School, the Highlands County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies received a 911 call about an Instagram post that made reference to Columbine, the 1999 mass shooting at a Colorado high school.

School resource deputies, along with sheriff's detectives and school employees, worked to identify the suspect, who was located at Sebring High School and admitted he made the threat.

He was taken into custody at and charged with making a written threat to kill and disrupting a school function.

“We always take any kind of threats against our schools very seriously,” Sheriff Paul Blackman said. “I am proud of the way our deputies and detectives worked together with school staff to uncover the source of this threat and make sure that any potential danger to our students was neutralized.”

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact Det. Lars Kirkegard with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit at 863-402-7357.

