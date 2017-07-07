Supermarket employee assaults girl in bathroom, deputies say

AVON PARK -- A 49-year-old supermarket employee is accused of luring a 14-year-old girl into a store bathroom Thursday and sexually assaulting her, Highlands County sheriff's deputies said.

Timothy Lynn Hero is being held on a $325,000 bond on one count of sexual assault on a victim between ages 12-18, four counts of lewd and lascivious behavior on a victim between ages 12-16 and one count of cruelty toward a child.

According to deputies, Hero, who worked at Winn-Dixie, was friendly with the girl during her family's visits to the store. On Thursday, however, he led her to the back of the store and then into a men's room, where he assaulted her.

The girl's father, searching for the girl, walked into the bathroom and found them. He broke down the stall door when he realized what was happening, deputies said.

